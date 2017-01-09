a Caracas by day torments and by night terrifiesa
It happens every day, as sure as the sun rises over the biggest favela in Latin America in Caracas - death is one of the few guaranteed things you can find in Venezuela. The government has been able to censor the country's main newspapers, so you won't read much about crime in the media.
