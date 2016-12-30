Venezuela's Catholic Church says political crisis is 'real situation of dictatorship'
The Catholic Church leadership in Caracas, Venezuela, said the ruling government's failure to recognize the opposition-controlled National Assembly represents "a real situation of dictatorship." In a joint statement with other church officials, Archbishop of Caracas Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino said that President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuelan institutions' continued policy of declaring void the National Assembly disrespects elections carried out in December 2015 in which the opposition gained a majority of the unicameral legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec 7
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec 5
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec 4
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC