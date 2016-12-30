Venezuela's Catholic Church says political crisis is 'real situation of dictatorship'

The Catholic Church leadership in Caracas, Venezuela, said the ruling government's failure to recognize the opposition-controlled National Assembly represents "a real situation of dictatorship." In a joint statement with other church officials, Archbishop of Caracas Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino said that President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuelan institutions' continued policy of declaring void the National Assembly disrespects elections carried out in December 2015 in which the opposition gained a majority of the unicameral legislature.

