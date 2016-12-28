Venezuelans Hawk Snacks on Dominican ...

Venezuelans Hawk Snacks on Dominican Streets as Revolution Dies

This is not the life Edgar Leon hoped for when he voted for the socialist revolution of Hugo Chavez in Venezuela -- standing on a street corner in the Dominican Republic selling snacks and lemonade out of a bucket to support his wife and children back home. He's one of the record number of Venezuelans who arrived in the Dominican Republic this year, escaping chronic shortages and spiraling prices back home.

