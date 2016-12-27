Venezuelan women resorting to sterilization in record numbers
A child sleeps on the legs of his mother who sells coffee in a corner downtown in Caracas, Venezuela. In another indicator of Venezuela's deep financial and humanitarian crisis, women in the socialist country are opting for sterilization in record numbers.
