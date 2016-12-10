Venezuelan Military Operates Food Tra...

Venezuelan Military Operates Food Trafficking Amid Hunger Crisis

In Venezuela, a failed economy and political upheaval are just part of the story behind a lack of available food. A recent investigation by the Associated Press shows that the Venezuelan military is making money off people's starvation.

