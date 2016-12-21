Venezuela reopens border crossing wit...

Venezuela reopens border crossing with Colombia

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Thousands of Venezuelans crossed into Colombia on Tuesday to buy food and medicine after their government partially reopened the border after a messy crackdown on what it called currency hoarders. People cross the Simon Bolivar international bridge from San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela to Norte de Santander province, Colombia.

