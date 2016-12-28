Venezuela military trafficking food as country goes hungry

In this Nov. 14, 2016 photo, a youth uses his pillow as a bag to collect rice from the pavement that shook loose from a food cargo truck waiting to enter the port in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, the port that handles the majority of Venezuela's food imports. As millions of Venezuelans go hungry this year, food trafficking has become one of the most lucrative businesses in the country.

