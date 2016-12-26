Venezuela is lurching closer and clos...

Venezuela is lurching closer and closer to chaos

VENEZUELA, WHICH was once Latin America's richest country, has become an unwilling test site for how much economic and social stress a modern nation can tolerate before it descends into pure anarchy. This month its 31 million people lurched a big step closer to that breaking point, thanks to another senseless decree by its autocratic populist government.

