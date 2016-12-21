Uruguay: Jihad Diyab's back
Let's hope Gitmo alumnus Abu Wa'el Dhiab, a.k.a. Jihad Ahmad Diyab , a.k.a. Abu Wael Dihab , a.k.a. Jihad Ahmed Mujstafa Diyab , a.k.a. Jihad Diyab has a frequent-flyer card by now. The last time we looked, he was on his way back from Venezuela , where he had turned up at Uruguay's consulate in Caracas and asked for assistance to fly to Turkey or some other country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fausta's blog.
