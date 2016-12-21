Turkish Airlines launches flights to ...

Turkish Airlines launches flights to Havana, Caracass

Thursday Dec 22

Turkey's flagship carrier, Turkish Airlines, launched flights to the Cuban capital Havana and the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Dec. 20, the company said in a statement. Both destinations marked the carrier's 16th and 17th destinations in the Americas after Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Panama, Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco, Miami and Atlanta.

Chicago, IL

