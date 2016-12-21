They're not singing 'Feliz anything' in Venezuela this Christmas

The latest nonsense from the Maduro government is sick and that's saying a lot about a pretty sick regime. This is a summary : You better watch out, you better not cry, better not pout, let us tell you why: Santa Claus is coming to Caracas, and this year he'll be bringing toys to all the pro-regime boys and girls -- and jailing those who get in his way.

