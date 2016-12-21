SimUn BolIvar remembered

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Gleaner

The life, legacy and inspirational thoughts of Venezuelan liberator Simon Bolivar, were discussed at a commemoration ceremony, held on Monday at the Simon Bolivar Monument, Heroes Circle, Kingston. Simon Bolivar, who died in 1830 in Santa Marta, Colombia, at the age of 47, travelled to Jamaica on May 14, 1815 and lived at the corner of Princess and Tower streets for seven months.

