'Santa Claus isn't coming,' recession-hit Venezuelans tell kids

As a harrowing economic crisis makes food scarce for millions of Venezuelans, many families cannot buy their children Christmas presents, decorate their home, or even host a holiday dinner. The oil-rich country is suffering the third year of a recession that has sparked product shortages and galloping inflation.

Chicago, IL

