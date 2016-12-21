President Duterte of the Philippines for Dummies
When Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez ascended to power in 1999, almost no one in the West, in Asia and even in most of the Latin American countries knew much about his new militant revolutionary anti-imperialism. From the mass media outlets like CNN and the BBC, to local televisions and newspapers , the 'information' that was flowing was clearly biased, extremely critical, and even derogatory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dissident Voice.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec 7
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec 5
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec 4
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC