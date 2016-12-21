People enter a food warehouse as loot...

People enter a food warehouse as looting occurs in La Fria, Tachira. Photo: Bloomberg

Detainees include leaders and members of opposition parties, Maduro said on state TV, accusing them of following US instructions to incite chaos Security forces have arrested more than 300 people during protests and lootings over the elimination of Venezuela's largest currency banknote, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday. The socialist leader pulled the 100 bolivar note this week before new banknotes were in circulation, creating a national cash shortage on top of the brutal economic crisis overshadowing Venezuelans' Christmas and New Year holidays.

