Obama's betrayal of Israel is an act of diplomatic war
The applause in the Security Council room Friday was directed at Samantha Power, the American ambassador who declined to veto an anti-Israeli resolution , an act of diplomatic warfare against the Jewish state. The three-page text, now part of international law, can hurt all Israeli citizens and institutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec 7
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec 5
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec 4
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC