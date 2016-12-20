No special treatment for man charged with Shannon's murder
Dale Seecharan, the man charged with the murder of 20-year-old Shannon Banfield is expected to reappear in court on January 17, after charges were laid this morning. Seecharan was taken to court around midday and stood silently as charges were read in front of Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec 7
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec 5
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec 4
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC