No special treatment for man charged ...

No special treatment for man charged with Shannon's murder

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Dale Seecharan, the man charged with the murder of 20-year-old Shannon Banfield is expected to reappear in court on January 17, after charges were laid this morning. Seecharan was taken to court around midday and stood silently as charges were read in front of Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec 7 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec 5 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec 4 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15) Feb '16 langham science d... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,748

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC