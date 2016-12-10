Luchita Hurtado abstract artworks mix cultures like colors, to rousing effect

Spirits dwell within 21 lively, lovely abstract drawings by Luchita Hurtado at Park View Gallery, almost all dating from 1942 to 1952. The upheaval of a catastrophic war and its tumultuous aftermath was reshaping the way art looked and felt, and in these works flat, loosely figurative shadows seem to flit through spiky and organic shapes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.