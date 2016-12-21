Looting Leaves Stores In Ruins In Venezuela's Cuidad Bolivar
Crowds gathered Monday outside the few supermarkets in Ciudad Bolivar that survived massive looting over the sudden decision to yank the most widely used currency note from circulation, as the city in Venezuela's interior tried to return to normality. The weekend violence left dozens of businesses destroyed or damaged, and streets were still full of trash, rubble and burned motorcycles from the protests and looting.
