Lawyer for U.S. man jailed in Venezuela has not seen him in weeks, she claims

Thursday Dec 22

Joshua Holt, a 24-year-old American jailed in Venezuela for six months now, has not been allowed to conference with his defense since Dec. 4, attorney Jeannette Prieto told FoxNews.com. "They don't let me in, the last three times I've been in the Sebin they didn't let me in.

Chicago, IL

