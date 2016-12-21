Late-Stage Socialism: Venezuela Deploys Troops After Weekend Riots. ...

Late-Stage Socialism: Venezuela Deplo...

President Nicolas Maduro's government deployed 3,000 troops to the southeastern state of Bolivar on Monday after people desperate over the government's elimination of much of the country's currency looted stores and homes over the weekend. The unrest took an especially heavy toll on Chinese immigrants, who own many of the grocery stores in the capital, Ciudad Bolivar, and nearby towns.

