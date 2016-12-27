Just Can't Be a Hero

Just Can't Be a Hero

The very first time I took a drive in an ambulance, I was a medical student doing my weekly 24 hours stint at the small, general hospital in Los Teques, Venezuela. Los Teques is an hour's drive from Caracas, high up in the mountains and connected to it by a dangerous road, the two-lane Pan American Highway.

Chicago, IL

