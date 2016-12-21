Demonetisation: Pakistan, Venezuela u...

Demonetisation: Pakistan, Venezuela unwilling to go the whole way like Modi on note ban

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Indian Express

A customer holds a stack of 100-bolivar notes at a bakery in downtown Caracas, Venezuela. President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday that his government would be pulling the bills to stop the "mafias" who smuggle contraband on the Colombian border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec 7 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec 5 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec 4 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15) Feb '16 langham science d... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,733

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC