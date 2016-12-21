David A. Sidelinger
David A. Sidelinger, 84, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Dec. 8, 2016, at the Sussman House in Rockport, with his family by his side. He attended local schools, graduating from Waldoboro High School in 1950.
