Cuba's Venezuela: The dictator who stole Christmas

Monday Dec 19

It wasn't the decision by Venezuelan strongman NicolA s Maduro to take out of circulation the largest-denomination 100-bolivar note that set off riots and looting across the country on the weekend. It was the dictatorship's failure to provide an orderly mechanism for the public to exchange the old bills for new ones.

Chicago, IL

