BRIEF-Caesars entertainment bankrupt ...

BRIEF-Caesars entertainment bankrupt unit's lenders withdraw plans to ...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Reuters

CARACAS, Dec 23 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Friday it has used 49.9 percent of its shares in U.S. subsidiary Citgo as collateral for loan financing, two months after having used the other 50.1 percent as collateral in a bond operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec 7 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec 5 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec 4 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15) Feb '16 langham science d... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,792

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC