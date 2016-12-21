BRIEF-Caesars entertainment bankrupt unit's lenders withdraw plans to ...
CARACAS, Dec 23 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Friday it has used 49.9 percent of its shares in U.S. subsidiary Citgo as collateral for loan financing, two months after having used the other 50.1 percent as collateral in a bond operation.
