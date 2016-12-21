Bolivia's Morales says he may run for...

Bolivia's Morales says he may run for fourth term despite referendum loss

Monday Dec 19

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he may run for a fourth consecutive term in elections in 2019 despite losing a referendum in February that would have reformed the country's constitution to allow him to run again. Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a Democratic and Cultural revolution celebration in Ivirgarzama in the Chapare region, Bolivia December 18, 2016 .REUTERS/David Mercado Supporters of Bolivia's President Evo Morales attend a Democratic and Cultural Revolution celebration at the stadium in Ivirgarzama in the Chapare region, Bolivia, December 18, 2016 .REUTERS/David Mercado Bolivia's President Evo Morales is seen at the Chimore airport in the Chapare region, Bolivia, December 18, 2016.

Chicago, IL

