As socialism destroys Venezuela, the ...

As socialism destroys Venezuela, the useful idiots applaud

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Babalu Blog

As socialism destroys Venezuela and plunges its people into misery and despair, all the political left in this country and throughout the world is doing is standing around applauding the greatness of the collective and celebrating another "victory" against capitalism. This should come as no surprise to anyone since these are the same useful idiots who stood around and applauded the complete destruction of a once thriving Cuba and the enslavement of the Cuban people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec 7 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec 5 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec 4 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15) Feb '16 langham science d... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,900 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC