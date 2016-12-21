Angola could hold tenders for all fue...

Angola could hold tenders for all fuel imports next year - FT

Monday Dec 19

Dec 19 Sonangol, Angola's state-controlled oil company, said on Monday it could hold tenders for all fuel imports next year to cut costs, the Financial Times reported. A move could hurt Swiss commodities trading company Trafigura, which has been the largest supplier of fuel to Angola for more than a decade.

