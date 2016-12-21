An icon dies, reshuffles and tight elections
An icon dies, reshuffles and tight elections 2016 Year in Review TT like Syria war zone PRESBYTERIAN minister and former Independent Senator Rev. Daniel Teelucksingh has compared the war zone of Aleppo, Syria and the "vicious" truck attack on a Christmas village in Berlin, Germany to the "killing fields" of Trinidad and Tobago UNC Chairman: Crime a national epidemic Kidnapped San Juan teen back home Jaavika George, a student at a secondary school in San Juan, was kidnapped while on his way to a shop along Chotoo Lane, El Socorro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad and Tobago News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec 7
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec 5
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec 4
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC