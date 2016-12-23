233 detained without bail over recent violence, looting, riots in Venezuela
Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz said 233 people are detained without bail over recent violence related to panic caused by a currency removal, which sparked some riots. Speaking in a press conference from Carabobo, Ortega Diaz on Thursday said 424 people were initially arrested due to violent incidents that occurred from last Friday through Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec 7
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec 5
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec 4
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC