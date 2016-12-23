233 detained without bail over recent...

233 detained without bail over recent violence, looting, riots in Venezuela

Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz said 233 people are detained without bail over recent violence related to panic caused by a currency removal, which sparked some riots. Speaking in a press conference from Carabobo, Ortega Diaz on Thursday said 424 people were initially arrested due to violent incidents that occurred from last Friday through Sunday.

Chicago, IL

