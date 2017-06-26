Vanuatu president dies of heart attac...

Vanuatu president dies of heart attack: report

The president of Vanuatu, Baldwin Lonsdale, has died of a heart attack, the Vanuatu Daily Post reported Saturday. He was 67. Lonsdale, who sacked his government two years ago over a massive corruption scandal, passed away in the Pacific island nation's capital of Port Vila.

