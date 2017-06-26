Vanuatu coffee farmers heal post-cyclone

Vanuatu coffee farmers heal post-cyclone

When one of the worst Pacific cyclones on record smashed into Vanuatu's Tanna Island it robbed local coffee farmers of 750,000 trees. Local company Tanna Coffee has secured a $656,000 investment as a result of a partnership between social enterprise organisation The Difference Incubator and Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

