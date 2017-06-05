Review: Tanna is a smart, refreshing story of star-crossed lovers
Tanna would have made a fine animated feature, not that it isn't a lovely-to-look-at romantic drama. As well, apparently inspired by a true story, Tanna has all the ingredients for a compelling documentary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Child Support (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Cranky
|1
|best offer for you (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC