Review: Tanna is a smart, refreshing story of star-crossed lovers

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: The Globe and Mail

Tanna would have made a fine animated feature, not that it isn't a lovely-to-look-at romantic drama. As well, apparently inspired by a true story, Tanna has all the ingredients for a compelling documentary.

Chicago, IL

