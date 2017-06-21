Fiji pays tribute to late Vanuatu pre...

Fiji pays tribute to late Vanuatu president

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Xinhuanet

Fiji's President Jioji Konrote is in Vanuatu representing the island nation at the State funeral for Vanuatu's late President Baldwin Lonsdale. "I wish to express on behalf of the Fijian Government and all Fijians, as well as my own, our profound and sincere condolences and sympathies on the passing away of the President of the Republic of Vanuatu, the late Womtelo Reverend Baldwin Lonsdale," said Konrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Child Support (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cranky 1
best offer for you (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Aug '14) Aug '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC