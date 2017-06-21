Fiji pays tribute to late Vanuatu president

Fiji's President Jioji Konrote is in Vanuatu representing the island nation at the State funeral for Vanuatu's late President Baldwin Lonsdale. "I wish to express on behalf of the Fijian Government and all Fijians, as well as my own, our profound and sincere condolences and sympathies on the passing away of the President of the Republic of Vanuatu, the late Womtelo Reverend Baldwin Lonsdale," said Konrote.

