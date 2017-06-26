Enner Glynn makes solar buddy connections
Josh Roberts helps out assembling solar lights with Miguel , and Scarlett at Enner Glynn School, for the Solar Buddy project, which helps Pacific Island villages without power by providing small solar powered lights. A group of Enner Glynn School pupils have used their renewable energy learnings to make life a little brighter for kids in Vanuatu.
