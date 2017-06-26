Enner Glynn makes solar buddy connect...

Enner Glynn makes solar buddy connections

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Nelson Mail

Josh Roberts helps out assembling solar lights with Miguel , and Scarlett at Enner Glynn School, for the Solar Buddy project, which helps Pacific Island villages without power by providing small solar powered lights. A group of Enner Glynn School pupils have used their renewable energy learnings to make life a little brighter for kids in Vanuatu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nelson Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Child Support (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cranky 1
best offer for you (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Aug '14) Aug '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,447 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC