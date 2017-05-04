Tropical cyclone Donna forms in the S...

Tropical cyclone Donna forms in the South Pacific, threatens Vanuatu

Wednesday May 3

A tropical cyclone has formed in the South Pacific and is expected to intensify over the next 48 hours, forecasters say. On Wednesday, the cyclone's maximum wind speeds increased to 102kmh when the system was about 600km north-northeast of Port Vila.

Chicago, IL

