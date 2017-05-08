Tropical Cyclone Donna becomes Category 5 storm, worst May storm on record in South Pacific

Cyclone Donna is now the worst-ever tropical storm to hit the South Pacific in May after reaching Category 5 this morning. Weatherwatch.co.nz said according to CNN's Severe Weather Team Donna now had sustained winds of 215km/h gusting up to a ferocious 260km/h making it the strongest May cyclone ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.