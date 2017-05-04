Tribe That Worships Prince Philip, Dismayed by His Retirement
The retirement of Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only just heard the news. A tribe in Vanuatu was shocked and dismayed to discover Saturday that the man they pray to as the son of an ancestral local mountain god will likely never return to their Pacific Island home.
