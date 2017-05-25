Prince Philip's retirement disappoints Vanuatu tribe who consider him their God! Here's why10 min...
A remote Pacific island is mourning the retirement of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh whom they worshiped like God. Their faith has been shattered as they believed that the Prince would once go to them and heal their land.
