Potatoes, not pot for Vanuatu islanders

Wednesday Read more: Newsday

Police in the Pacific island state of Vanuatu have given away free gardening tools to locals in the hope of steering them away from growing marijuana. Authorities on the island of Tanna are encouraging youths to grow vegetables instead of drug crops, Radio New Zealand International reports.

