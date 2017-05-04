France warns against republishing hac...

France warns against republishing hacked Macron campaign emails

Saturday Read more: Reuters

May 6 Media should not republish information hacked from the campaign team of centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, the French electoral commission said on Saturday. The commission, which supervises the presidential campaign, said in a statement that the publication or republication of the information could be a criminal offence.

Chicago, IL

