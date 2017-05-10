Donna now strongest May cyclone ever
Cyclone Donna is now the worst-ever tropical storm to hit the South Pacific in May after reaching Category 5 this morning. Weatherwatch.co.nz said Donna now had sustained winds of 215km/h gusting up to a ferocious 260km/h making it the strongest May cyclone ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere.
