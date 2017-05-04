Cyclone makes landfall in Vanuatu

Cyclone Donna has made landfall in Vanuatu, with wind gusts of up to 205km/h downing houses, churches and trees in the north of the country, but most populated areas have so far avoided the brunt of the storm. Residents and aid agencies are bracing themselves for the worst as destructive winds are expected to batter the central part of the island nation today, likely causing flooding in coastal areas.

