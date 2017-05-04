Cult that worships duke sees storm as...

Cult that worships duke sees storm as omen

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

When a cyclone ravaged the Pacific nation of Vanuatu in 2015 some of its inhabitants saw it as heralding Prince Philip's visit to the islands. Now, just as the Duke of Edinburgh takes a momentous step by announcing his retirement from public life, the weather gods appear to have spoken again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Child Support (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cranky 1
best offer for you (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Aug '14) Aug '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,845,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC