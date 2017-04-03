Youth videos against NCDs
Update: 4:53PM AS PACIFIC countries battle escalating lifestyle diseases, two development organisations is resorting to youth and media to contribute to efforts to address the problem. The competition is based on research which shows that people develop one these diseases in their thirties and forties so prevention must start at an earlier age.
