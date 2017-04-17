Urgent: 5.7-magnitude quake hits 122k...

Urgent: 5.7-magnitude quake hits 122km WNW of Sola, Vanuatu -- USGS

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Xinhuanet

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted 122km WNW of Sola, Vanuatu at 02:21:32 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter, with a depth of 20.37 km, was initially determined to be at 13.3869 degrees south latitude and 166.5373 degrees east longitude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Child Support (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cranky 1
best offer for you (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Aug '14) Aug '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC