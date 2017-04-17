Urgent: 5.7-magnitude quake hits 122km WNW of Sola, Vanuatu -- USGS
An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted 122km WNW of Sola, Vanuatu at 02:21:32 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter, with a depth of 20.37 km, was initially determined to be at 13.3869 degrees south latitude and 166.5373 degrees east longitude.
Comments
Discussions
Child Support (Oct '14)
Oct '14
Cranky
1
