Urgent: 5.7-magnitude quake hits 122km WNW of Sola, Vanuatu -- USGS

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted 122km WNW of Sola, Vanuatu at 02:21:32 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter, with a depth of 20.37 km, was initially determined to be at 13.3869 degrees south latitude and 166.5373 degrees east longitude.

