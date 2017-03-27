Inside the legendary Saint-Tropez hotel beloved by Hollywood legends: Discovering what drew the likes of Jack Nicholson and Mick Jagger to Hotel Byblos Breath-taking blue holes, world-famous beaches and the happiest people in the South Pacific: Why now is the time to discover Vanuatu From the very best Greek olives to the crispiest spanakopita and the fudgiest baklava: Why the food of the eastern Med is hot right now A week in the life of Millie Mackintosh: Inside the loved-up jet-setter's 18th holiday of the year - a paradise so romantic one writer walked away a 'bride-to-be' Temperatures soar to 72F as March checks out with the hottest day of the year thanks to warm air from Spain but April's trademark showers are just around the corner From over 220,000 entries THESE were deemed some of the best photographs in the world in the 2017 Sony Awards - and many were taken by AMATEURS ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.