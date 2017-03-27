Maoriland Film Festival returns to Ot...

Maoriland Film Festival returns to Otaki with headline show set in Vanuatu

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A film set in Vanuatu that was given Oscars consideration is one of the headliners at this year's Maoriland Film festival. Tanna , which was nominated an Oscar for best foreign language film, will be be shown at the five-day indigenous film showcase in Otaki, north of Wellington, this week.

Chicago, IL

