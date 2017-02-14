Two Oscar-nominated foreign-language ...

Two Oscar-nominated foreign-language films examine cruel times in young lives

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Los Angeles Times

Cruel stories of youth tie together a pair of movies nominated for the foreign language Academy Award. The Australian "Tanna," directed by Bentley Dean and Martin Butler, re-creates the legend of two star-crossed lovers who run afoul of tribal custom on a remote South Pacific island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Domestic Premium Rate Numbers (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Child Support (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cranky 1
best offer for you (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Aug '14) Aug '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,991 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC